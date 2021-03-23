Victim ID’d in fatal West Chester fire

Officials have identified the man who was killed in a fire on Monday afternoon in West Chester Twp.
Officials said Lawrence F. Debo Sr., 73, was killed in the first that was first reported at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 8300 block of Colonial Mills Manor.
Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said a family member reported the fire, and that no one else was injured. The Butler County coroner will be responsible for releasing any other information about the victim.
West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz told our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati that firefighters found the man trapped on the first floor, and he was deceased.