Victim ID’d in fatal train strike in Hamilton

News | 1 hour ago
By Lauren Pack

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed early Monday after a train strike in Hamilton.

Kenneth Granville Cramer, 35, died about 1:30 a.m. Monday on the tracks at Laurel and Zimmerman Avenues. Cramer died of multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is still under investigation.

A CSX worker called police to the location reporting a pedestrian had been struck. The police report says the person was under the train when officers arrived.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said witnesses indicated the victim was walking across the tracks when the incident happened.

