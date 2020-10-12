Victim ID’d in fatal Middletown shooting outside bar

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr., 36. The preliminary cause of death was listed as gunshot wounds, and it was officially ruled a homicide.

At about 12:49 a.m., Middletown police received a call about a person found behind a business at 601 North Verity Parkway. The man was dead when officers got to the scene. An initial investigation revealed the man had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired and at least one person was hit, according to police.