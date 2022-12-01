Veteran Liberty Twp. official leaving on high notes of growth, development

“Over the past 16 years that I have been with Liberty Township I have had the opportunity to be a part of a growing community led by trustees with vision and dedication and a team that is passionate about making Liberty the best place to live, work and play,” she said.

“My career with Liberty began in finance where I was able to apply my expertise to support the financial stability that Liberty Township has maintained over the years. This has provided a strong base for the township today as Liberty continues to grow and expand.”

Bitonte, whose last day as administrator will be Jan. 31, 2023, has been a key player in the township’s success, said Tom Farrell, the most veteran of the township’s three trustees.

“Kristen has been with Liberty township for 16 years, she has been an asset to, the trustees, the staff, the residents, the businesses, and most of all to me,” said Farrell.

“She will be missed, I very happy for her but not so happy for us. The good news is she leaves the township with a very strong staff, that will make sure we don’t skip a beat.”

Bitonte’s tenure has included the largest and most expensive development in township history in the $350 million Liberty Center lifestyle development along with “the township multi-facility planning and execution and most recently the Federal Highway approval for Millikin Interchange,” she said.

Also under her leadership, the anchor store and the first Costco in Butler County has opened as part of the $139 million Pioneer Pointe mixed use development along the southern border of Liberty Twp. near the Interstate 75 and Liberty Way interchange.

She said “these projects have helped to further put Liberty Township on the map, strategically planning for the future growth, and setting the stage for additional commercial development to diversify the tax base.”

“I am proud to have been part of an amazing community and team, and I am excited to see what is to come with the bright future that Liberty Township has ahead.”

Farrell said “Kristen is responsible for the staff and the community environment that I am hopeful will continue even after her departure. We wish Kristen all the best, her contributions to our community will never be forgotten.”