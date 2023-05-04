Vehicle crashes into Ross Intermediate School

A vehicle crashed into Ross Intermediate School on Hamilton Cleves Road Thursday afternoon. Police said no one was injured.
The call came in at around 3 p.m. just as school was letting out for the day. Sgt. Bryan Rogers with Ross Police said the driver lost control and hit the window.
Reports indicate the driver’s foot was stuck on the accelerator.
There were no students or staff in the room, which is believed to have been a type of storage room.
It was not known how much the damages would cost. The driver’s identification was not released.
Photojournalist Nick Graham contributed to this report.
In Other News
1
Butler County deputy added to Ohio Peace Officers Memorial wall
2
Man accused of shooting at Fairfield apartment building arraigned
3
Toast & Berry brunch spot to open in Liberty Center this month
4
Festival to feature more than 50 different kinds of tacos
5
Best of Butler County: The 10 closest races so far
About the Author