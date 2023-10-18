‘Upscale with detail’: Kennedy’s Barber Club in West Chester is full-service, has VIP lounge

A new barber shop in West Chester Twp. is elevating the grooming experience.

The first Kennedy’s Barber Club in Ohio opened in August and owner Larry Risher hopes the club fills a void he sees in the area for barber services.

“Part of what brought me to this business is there is nothing around with all these different services,” Risher said. “That is where we come in.

“We are upscale with detail. The leather barber chairs are piped in white to match cabinets, for example. The haircuts are detailed. We are trying to set a vibe of a comforting, upscale setting.”

The Kennedy’s Barber Club Signature haircut includes a shampoo, conditioner, a scalp massage and a hot towel service.

“We also offer a straight razor shave, beard trims and will be moving to eyebrow treatments as well,” Risher said.

A unique part of the club is it offers a membership for a monthly fee and you’re able to get a haircut as often as you’d like.

There are levels of membership starting with haircuts, but also memberships for beard and mustache trims or straight razor shave.

“We are big about the membership. If you cut your hair more than once a month, you’ll get a benefit,” Risher said. “But you don’t have to be a member to come, we take walk-ins.”

The Club is located at 9332 Union Centre Blvd., is approximately 1,350 square feet and has six barber chairs with room to expand to nine. There is also a VIP membership lounge.

Risher has two barbers, including one Master Barber, on staff and a third is being added in the next few weeks.

“Our barbers are very helpful in giving you the right style,” Risher said. “They are very conscious about giving our customers the right look.”

Risher has been in West Chester since 1985 and is also a licensed Realtor. He saw an opportunity for this business and visited Kennedy’s locations in New Jersey and Connecticut, then decided to open one in Butler County.

How to go

What: Kennedy’s Barber Club

Where: 9332 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday