University of Cincinnati goes back to having remote classes due to COVID-19 surge

“The goal of this in-person delay is for us to assess the impact of Omicron on our populations; let the spike in transmissions run its course; implement additional measures for screening testing and vaccination; and assess the feasibility of providing faculty, staff, and students the opportunity to receive booster shots,” the letter says. “We want to ensure that, when we come back, we come back to a safer, healthier, and fully vibrant face-to-face experience.”

In-person activities that were allowed when the school previously transitioned to online learning can continue. Those activities include clinicals, labs, and studio or performance activities. Campus buildings will remain open, though the school will follow health and safety guidelines.

UC isn’t the only area college making changes right now. Northern Kentucky University is delaying the start of its spring classes an extra week until Tuesday, Jan. 18.

NKU president Ashish Vaidya cited the record amount of COVID-19 infections and the rise in the regional transmission rates as the reasons for delaying the spring semester.

At Xavier University, students are required to wear facial coverings.

WCPO is a content partner of the Journal-News.