Union poll finds nearly a third of UC nurses surveyed would quit over vaccine mandate

“It makes nurses’ jobs harder to be able to provide optimal patient care, which can lead to patient safety concerns down the line if it continues for a long period of time,” said Mendiola.

He said UCMC has 30 beds closed, currently, due to lack of staff. UCMC had not responded to WCPO’s request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Over the course of the last two months, we’ve received over 80 objections from nurses to their assignments at the medical center due to short-staffing concerns,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola said UCMC agreed to negotiate the vaccine policy with the nurse union. He said the first bargaining date — Aug. 23 — did not work because of staffing issues.

“They canceled due to stating that they were unable to allow two of our nurses off of the floor for four hours to do the bargaining due to staffing concerns,” said Mendiola.

The bargaining session was rescheduled for Sept. 13. He said the union leaders sent the latest survey results to human resources so they can prepare.

The staff vaccine rate data remained uncertain earlier this month, according to area hospitals.