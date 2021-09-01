University of Cincinnati to require students, staff, faculty to get COVID vaccine

The University of Cincinnati will require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15, the school announced Tuesday online.
“To safeguard the campus community and in response to the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the University of Cincinnati is requiring faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated,” university representatives wrote online.
The deadline is Oct. 15 for students, staff and faculty to get their first shot. The second should be complete by Nov. 15.
