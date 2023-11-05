UC Health program supports cancer survivors who need specialized help after treatment

CINCINNATI — Cancer survivors have unique needs and a program at UC Health aims to connect them to the resources they need to thrive physically, emotionally, financially and more.

“It’s taught me that I’m truly not alone,” said breast cancer survivor and program participant Sharen King. “I didn’t have the time to be afraid, I just knew I had to take care of me. I have nine nieces and nephews, and I’m Auntie.”

King was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2020, undergoing surgeries and treatment as society locked down for the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant she went through much of her cancer journey alone, with just her dogs by her side.

She recorded a video in her car outside her apartment that day.

“This is me and I’m going in to get my mammogram but the one thing I know is that I have breast cancer,” King said. “I want to know what my testimony will be. So, I have breast cancer, but I’m not going to die.”

Now she focuses her time on advocacy through the Susan G Komen Foundation, visiting the Ohio statehouse and US Capitol. When she’s not doing that, she drives patients to the UC Cancer Center, attends meetings of UC Health’s Cancer Survivorship Service, and continues in her recovery.

“I’m doing amazing,” she said. “I’m very thankful because there is someone who went through what I went through, who’s not here.”

The Cancer Survivorship Service is open to patients at any health system, who is in cancer remission and may be facing new challenges.

There are more than 18 million cancer survivors living in the United States right now, and that number is expected to grow to 20 million — excluding skin cancer survivors — by 2025, said Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy.

“It’s a lot of people and with that comes a lot of baggage and we need to be able to address those medical problems going forward,” Dr. Shaughnessy said.

She is the division director of survivorship at UC Health and a breast cancer survivor herself.

“Quite honestly, being my field, I was aware of a lot,” she said. “But your eyes are opened so much more [after going through treatment].”

Shaughnessy pointed to the offerings from the Cancer Survivorship Services around oncology primary care, which pairs a patient with a doctor who is trained in the specialized needs of people living with cancer.

The service also offers a range of options related to physical and occupational therapy, music therapy, mental health resources, fertility, sexual health, and sleep study to help people living with cancer get “back to normal” as much as possible.

People like King, who are finding life after treatment is different in so many aspects.

“I’m humbled that people listen to me,” she said. “I’m humbled that UC Health has empowered me. It’s my legacy.”

For King, it’s a new mission — with a book about survivorship and more lobbying trips to Washington D.C. in the works.