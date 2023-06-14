Tylersville Road closure will be lengthy as portion is widened

A section of Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp. will close at the end of the month for a road widening project near Lakota Springs Drive that will ease fender benders.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office is warning Tylersville Road will be closed just east of Lakota Springs Drive to approximately 500 feet east of Lakota Hills Drive for a road widening project beginning June 26.
The project involves widening approximately 0.45 miles of Tylersville Road from two lanes to three with the addition of curb and gutter and a storm sewer. The improved roadway will have one through lane in each direction and a center two-way left-turn lane, which will reduce rear-end crashes and near misses from stopped or slowed vehicles waiting to turn left.
Most of the construction will occur as traffic is maintained with the use of flaggers however, utility delays have made it necessary for the contractor to close the road to all through traffic until Aug. 11, in order to complete the project by Thanksgiving. During the seven-week closure, local access will be maintained on Tylersville Road. The engineer warns subdivision residents should use an alternate route outside of the construction zone.
Funded federally and by the BCEO and Butler County Water & Sewer, the $2.3 million contract was awarded to Rack & Ballauer, Excavating Co., Inc.
Detour: Eastbound Tylersville Road traffic will detour north on Lesourdsville West Chester Road, east on Hamilton Mason Road, south on Mauds Hughes Road, and south on Cincinnati Dayton Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
