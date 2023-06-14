Tylersville Road closure will be lengthy as portion is widened

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is warning Tylersville Road will be closed just east of Lakota Springs Drive to approximately 500 feet east of Lakota Hills Drive for a road widening project beginning June 26.

The project involves widening approximately 0.45 miles of Tylersville Road from two lanes to three with the addition of curb and gutter and a storm sewer. The improved roadway will have one through lane in each direction and a center two-way left-turn lane, which will reduce rear-end crashes and near misses from stopped or slowed vehicles waiting to turn left.