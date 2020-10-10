Tylersville bridge over I-75 to close for 2 weeks: What to know

The Tylersville Road bridge over Interstate 75 will close for two weeks beginning Sunday for work on a project to rehabilitate the bridge.
Work will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday and last through Oct. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Drivers will be able to access the highway on all interchange ramps.
According to ODOT, detours will include:
- Eastbound traffic will detour via I-75 south and use the Cincinnati Dayton Road interchange to go back north on I-75 and to the Tylersville Road exit.
- Westbound traffic will detour via I-75 north and use the Liberty Way interchange to go back south on I-75 and to the Tylersville Road exit.
