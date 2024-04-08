Two-vehicle Oxford Twp. crash kills passenger

A two-vehicle weekend crash in Oxford Twp. resulted in the death of a passenger in one of the vehicles, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened at Stillwell Beckett Road and Oxford Reily Road. The date and time of the weekend crash was not listed.
The initial investigation showed a Hyundai Elantra failed to yield from a red flashing light, and a Dodge Ram pickup truck collided into the passenger side of the Elantra.
Oxford emergency medical personnel transported two people to McCullough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford. Their injuries reportedly were not life-threatening.
Air Care responded, but a sheriff’s office release said, “after extensive life-saving measures,” the passenger in the Elantra had died.
The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded along with the Butler County Coroner’s Office for investigation.
The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of family.