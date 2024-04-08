Two-vehicle Oxford Twp. crash kills passenger

The initial investigation showed a Hyundai Elantra failed to yield from a red flashing light, and a Dodge Ram pickup truck collided into the passenger side of the Elantra.

Oxford emergency medical personnel transported two people to McCullough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford. Their injuries reportedly were not life-threatening.

Air Care responded, but a sheriff’s office release said, “after extensive life-saving measures,” the passenger in the Elantra had died.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded along with the Butler County Coroner’s Office for investigation.

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of family.