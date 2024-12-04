Two new Middletown fire stations on schedule for end of year opening

While many of the appliances are worn out beyond repair, appliances that are being moved from the old stations to new include ice machines, washer and dryers and gear washers, according to the staff report.

The new headquarters on Yankee Road and Station 82 on Dixie Highway near Atrium Medical Center will be the first completed. Construction is continuing on the other two stations on Clinton Street and at Breiel Boulevard and Central Avenue with the projected completion date of those stations of May or June.

When completed all four of the city’s decades-old fire stations will be replaced. The projected cost for the construction of the four new stations is estimated to be $26.8 million.

Citizens overwhelmingly passed a 1-mill property tax levy to finance the majority of the project.

A public open house for the first two completed new stations will be planned for the second week of January.

Acting City Manager Nathan Cahall said logistics of moving equipment is in the works, but the new fire stations will have more built in features, like office space and furnishings.

City and fire officials said building the four stations was needed to better serve the communities that have experienced population shifts and growth. The oldest station in the city is 70 years old.

“It will be a lot safer, a lot healthier environment and a lot more room for storage,” said Middletown Fire Chief Tom Snively, who plans to retire after 30 plus years in mid June. He added all four will have tornado shelters, which is required by state law and fitness rooms.

ESTIMATED COSTS OF BUILDING FOUR FIRE STATIONS

New fire headquarters located on 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street: Size: 24,300 square feet. Total cost: $10.5 million.

Size: 24,300 square feet. Total cost: $10.5 million. Station No. 81 location on 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street: Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million.

Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million. Station No. 85 location on 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive : Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million.

: Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million. No. 82 location on 2.7-acre site at Ohio 122 and Atrium Boulevard: Size: 11,800 square feet. Cost: $5.9 million.

SOURCE: City of Middletown/App Architecture