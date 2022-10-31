Two longtime Butler County bars on the market

Nate Williams posted on Facebook that his family has “been on the fence” about this listing since 2020. But his family decided “it’s really time for my parents to finally retire and enjoy the rest of their lives” together.

He said with the new developments — Couch’s RV Nation, Carvana and Magnode Corp. — the bar is “experiencing a new wave of daytime business.”

Finan said her father, Gary Shepard, owned and operated the Golden Key for years. He died last year and Finan, an instructor at Butler County Educational Service Center, said “it’s time to sell.”

She described the Golden Key as an “old honky tonk” with a large dance floor and pool tables.

“It’s has a hometown vibe,” she said.

The bar also was well known for hosting major acts like Mel Tillis years ago, and more recently, motorcycle charity runs.

Teresa Valentine, the listing agent with Comey & Shepherd, said the building includes a drive-through, inside and outside full bars and kitchen.

Ed Schneider and his wife, Helen, opened the Golden Key in 1959, according to newspaper archives.