2 indicted for West Chester Twp. homicide

Two Cincinnati men have been indicted for aggravated murder and other felonies for a fatal shooting in West Chester Twp. last fall.
Robert J. Morris and Garreontai A. Holmes are charged with the slaying of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders on Oct. 20, 2022. Sanders was found in his car shot multiple times at Meadow Ridge Apartments. He was transported to West Chester UC Hospital, where he died.
Police were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive and found Sanders fatally wounded in a vehicle, according to Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman.
Morris, 21, is also charged with felonious assault, participating in a criminal gang and having weapons under disability in addition to aggravated murder, according to the indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
Holmes, 22, is also charged with felonious assault and participating in a criminal gang in addition to aggravated murder.
Included in the aggravated murder charge are specifications that a firearm was used in the commission of a crime and that it was equipped with a silencer or muffler, according to the indictment.
Morris is housed in the Hamilton County on unrelated charges. Holmes is housed in the Butler County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned today in Butler County Common Pleas Court.
