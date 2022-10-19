Two in hospital, U.S. 42 closed after crash near Lebanon

Two people were taken to the hospital and U.S. 42 is closed in both directions following a crash Tuesday evening southwest of Lebanon in Turtlecreek Township.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 8:02 p.m. at the intersection of Mcclure Road and U.S. 42.
The crash involved two vehicles, and dispatchers confirmed two people were initially trapped by the crash. Both people have been extracted from the vehicles and were taken to the hospital.
Their conditions are not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
