Two flown by helicopter to hospitals after crash late Tuesday in Butler County

Two people were flown to the hospital by medical helicopters after a crash in Butler County late Tuesday.
At 10:03 p.m., Butler County dispatchers received a report of a crash in the 6200 block of Howe Road in Madison Township.
Emergency crews found two people injured in the crash, dispatchers said.
One of the two was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight and the other was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by AirCare.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters make it on The Voice, scheduled to be on...
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
‘It’s tragic’: Police, coroner’s office still investigating fiery crash
4
Police investigating two Friday shootings in Hamilton and Middletown
5
Fiona, Bibi hit it off with new hippo at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical...