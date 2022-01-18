Hamburger icon
Edgewood schools lockdown ends; officials investigate threat

Edgewood High School. (File Photo\Journal-News)
By Lauren Pack
Edgewood High School and Edgewood Middle School were locked down briefly Tuesday morning following an investigation into a social media threat.

The two schools, located in St. Clair Twp., were cleared of the lock-down status by 10:40 a.m.

“Edgewood High School and Edgewood Middle School are no longer on lockdown. It has been determined that there was no immediate threat to the safety of student and staff,” the district announced.

The threat was received after students were in session and deputies were on the scene investigating, according to Capt. Rick Bucheit.

Similar threats at Edgewood and New Miami last week led to closures. Officials take every threat seriously and investigate the source.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

