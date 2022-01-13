Edgewood Schools closed due to social media threat

TRENTON — Edgewood City Schools are closed today because of a social media threat, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s office and a notice posted on the district’s website.
A post of an image showing a young man holding a gun surfaced on social media saying he was “going out with a bang don’t go to school tmr.” It made reference to “EHS”.
The BCSO is investigating, according to Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer. But he said the post appears to be and edited version of one circulated multiple time in multiple locations.
“It appears that threat has been copied and edited from threat sent across the country. And we are investigating,” Dwyer said.
