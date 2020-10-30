Two charged after shots fired in Hamilton

Two people have been charged after shots were fired Thursday night in Hamilton.
Police responded to the 800 block of Ross Avenue about 10 p.m. after multiple reports of shots fired, according to the report.
Residents reported hearing two sets of shots with a pause in between. Officers found shell casings behind a residence in the 900 block of Main Street.
Two men told officers a silver vehicle drove slowly down the alley before shining a blue laser at them then firing shots. They said they returned fire and the vehicle sped away.
Jordan Banks, 23, of Dayton Street and Que’Von Greene, 22, of 900 block of Main Street were both charged with discharging weapons in the city limits, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
The incident remains under investigation.