TV Hamilton will soon be in high definition with grant assistance

“Without them, we would be hurting,” said Colwell of the Hamilton Community Foundation grant.

This upgrade will do three things for TVHamilton. First, it will allow TVHamilton, which is a public, educational and government (PEG) access television , to broadcast in high definition for the first time in TVHamilton’s history. Second, when the channel goes live at an event on social media, they will be able to do so on multiple platforms simultaneously, and on cable live.

“When we do a city council meeting or a Hamilton High football game....that’s going to be live on cable as well,” Colwell said.

The third thing TVHamilton will be able to do with the upgrades is to have an over-the-top app, which means if someone does not have cable, they can watch TVHamilton on devices like Roku or Apple TV, and on their smartphone. They can stream online live, and it will have on-demand features.

“There’s just so many exciting things happening at TVHamilton,” Colwell said.

Mayor Pat Moeller thanked Colwell for his service to the city as TVHamilton produces business profiles, videos on events ― whether that’s promoting events or post-event coverage ― and live events.

“You help people see our city, and that’s just a huge benefit,” the mayor said.

In addition to the improved equipment, TVHamilton will host the annual Alliance for Community Media Central States Conference from Oct. 22 to 24, where 60 to 80 people representing cable channels from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan will be staying at the Courtyard by Marriott on Riverfront Plaza as the conference will be held at the Fitton Center on South Monument Street.