TSA: Loaded handgun found in luggage at southwest Ohio airport

A TSA officer spotted the handgun around 4:30 p .m. Wednesday during an X-ray screening of the passenger’s carry-on bag and immediately alerted the Dayton Airport Police, according to a news release from the TSA.

The firearm, which was loaded with the safety engaged, was the first firearm detected at the Dayton airport this year. One was detected last year, and seven in 2019, and the passenger said he had forgotten it was in his bag, the release stated.