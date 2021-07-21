Trustees approve new Costco, $133 million development in Liberty Twp.

One of the largest business and residential combination projects in Liberty Twp’s history was approved by trustee vote Tuesday moving the $133 million Freedom Pointe development closer to reality.
The 2-0 vote, with Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell abstaining due to living in proximity to the 88-acre development near the northeast corner of Cox Road and Liberty Way, was a major hurdle for the project to now move closer to completion.
The Freedom Pointe development will include a 160,529 square-foot Costco, restaurants, 402 apartments, other retail businesses, medical and other professional offices and a hotel at the southern border of Liberty Twp. across Liberty Way from the Voice of America Metro Park in West Chester Twp.
The development will be east across Interstate 75 from the township’s biggest retail, business and residential development – the $350 million Liberty Center - which opened in 2015.
A packed trustee meeting Tuesday evening saw some residents of the adjacent Four Bridges subdivision complain against the project and urge township officials to defeat the proposed plan.
Their concerns included traffic woes, noise and impact on their property values among other issues.
But Trustee Christine Matacic told the Journal-News the prime real estate, which sits across Cox Road from Christ Hospital, was destined to become something other than the fallow farmland it has been for years.
“In the end we all know that this property is going to be developed and we want to make sure it is done properly,” said Matacic.
“I think we have set the stage now for future development of this area. We were able to get a few concessions (from developers) that will move things forward,” she said, referring to reducing the number of apartments from the original 416 to 402, which eliminated one of the floors from a multi-story apartment building.
The project will have access roadways from both Liberty Way and Cox Road.
Developers estimate approximately 578 construction jobs will come with Freedom Pointe’s construction with a projected economic impact of $223 million.
Further zoning and other details are still to be worked out, said township officials, and currently there is no start or completion date for the project as the building schedule is still be formulated.