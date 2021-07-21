Trustees approve new Costco, $133 million development in Liberty Twp.

Their concerns included traffic woes, noise and impact on their property values among other issues.

But Trustee Christine Matacic told the Journal-News the prime real estate, which sits across Cox Road from Christ Hospital, was destined to become something other than the fallow farmland it has been for years.

“In the end we all know that this property is going to be developed and we want to make sure it is done properly,” said Matacic.

“I think we have set the stage now for future development of this area. We were able to get a few concessions (from developers) that will move things forward,” she said, referring to reducing the number of apartments from the original 416 to 402, which eliminated one of the floors from a multi-story apartment building.

The project will have access roadways from both Liberty Way and Cox Road.

Developers estimate approximately 578 construction jobs will come with Freedom Pointe’s construction with a projected economic impact of $223 million.

Further zoning and other details are still to be worked out, said township officials, and currently there is no start or completion date for the project as the building schedule is still be formulated.