True West continues to be Hamilton mainstay on Main Street

Cannon conceived the idea with his wife, Vanessa, who agreed with him that Hamilton needed a space for people to connect. The Cannons had always found that in coffee shops, and they wanted to bring that to the city they loved.

“If you remember Hamilton in 2011, it was a completely different city,” Cannon said. Many of the unique businesses that have revitalized the downtown area weren’t open or hadn’t even been envisioned yet. “We are so grateful to have been a part of the positive changes that have happened here.”

Cannon’s favorite part of owning True West is being involved in a community that has supported and grown around the shop. In turn, Cannon boosts and praises that community has enjoyed seeing the city grow.

Cannon prides himself on offering approachable food and drinks that are made well. Some of the offerings at True West include the standard fare at many coffee shops: Coffee and espresso drinks, smoothies, tea, baked goods made from scratch, sandwiches, and salads. The quality and time taken that make the food special, according to Cannon. The Cannons are committed to offering excellent food and drinks and a welcoming atmosphere.

Cannon hopes to turn the garage in the back of the building into a bakery and expand the baked offerings, as the current kitchen is too small to do much baking. True West’s biggest challenge is learning how to grow in a small space.

“We continually have to be creative in ways to make quality, consistent food and drinks with limited space,” Cannon said.

True West is located at 313 Main St. in Hamilton. It is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.