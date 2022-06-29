Troopers: Seat belt saves couple in 4-vehicle crash in Warren County

Sgt. Nathan Stanfield of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post on Monday presented Joseph and Patricia Shilling with “Saved by the Belt” certificates after their pickup truck was struck and overturned when another driver fell asleep behind the wheel.

Troopers responded to a crash around 4 p.m. April 22 to Interstate 71 at the 25 milepost near the Kings Mills Road exit in Deerfield Twp., according to a crash report.