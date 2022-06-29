Troopers: Seat belt saves couple in 4-vehicle crash in Warren County

Seat belts saved the lives of a Colerain Twp. couple during an April crash involving four vehicles in Warren County.
Sgt. Nathan Stanfield of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post on Monday presented Joseph and Patricia Shilling with “Saved by the Belt” certificates after their pickup truck was struck and overturned when another driver fell asleep behind the wheel.
Troopers responded to a crash around 4 p.m. April 22 to Interstate 71 at the 25 milepost near the Kings Mills Road exit in Deerfield Twp., according to a crash report.
A 2021 Mazda CX-5, driven by a 29-year-old Orlando, Florida, man, was headed south on I-71 when he fell asleep and drove through the median into the northbound lanes and struck the 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Joseph Shilling.
The pickup overturned and its trailer detached. Shilling and his wife were not injured.
The Orlando man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the report stated.
Two other vehicles headed north on I-71 — a 2020 GMC Sierra driven by a 60-year-old Kettering man and a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 60-year-old Finneytown woman — struck debris left by the trailer. None of the drivers or passengers were hurt.
