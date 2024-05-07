Shared Harvest seeks Warren County agencies for federal food, shelter funds

“As Warren County families continue to feel the pressure of economic constraints, these funds are a critical resource for emergency food, shelter and financial assistance service providers to respond to the need,” said Shared Harvest Foodbank Executive Director Terry Perdue.

Economic emergencies covered cannot be disaster-related or circumstances that are the immediate result of a disaster situation, according to DHS. However, EFSP funds may be used to provide economic assistance in the long term, even if the current circumstances may have been impacted by an earlier disaster occurrence.

The EFSP funding is open to all organizations helping people who are experiencing hunger and/or homelessness and any awarded funds must be used to supplement feeding, sheltering (including transitional sheltering) or rent/mortgage and utility assistance efforts only.

Organizations and agencies interested in funding must request an application and return the completed application with the required documents via e-mail by May 15. Any applications received after this date will not be accepted.

Once the local EFSP Board reviews the applications and makes recommendations for funding, agencies awarded funding will be notified by email. According to DHS, selected nonprofit or governmental organizations will need to demonstrate the capability to provide emergency food and/or shelter and to report the impact of awarded funding.

All awarded funding must be expended by the recipient organizations within the funding cycle.

For additional information or to request an application, contact Perdue at terry@sharedharvest.org.