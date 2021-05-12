Trial dates set for two Butler County murder cases

Detectives say Milton was “lured” to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal Milton’s Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton’s car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.

In another case, Brian Ingram, who is charged with murder and felonious assault for a Feb. 25 fatal bar fight in Middletown, had his trial scheduled for July 10. He will next be in court on June 10 for a pre-trial hearing.

Ingram is accused of punching and kicking a man outsisde of Billy T’s, 4304 Tytus Ave. in Middletown. The victim, Phillip Taulbee, 56, of Middletown, died the next day.

Police were called to the bar at 8 p.m. that night for a bar fight. Officers found Taulbee had been severely assaulted. In a 911 call to police, a woman said a man was “knocked out” and lying in the ground.

“His head hit the concrete hard,” she told a dispatcher. She said the man was breathing.