Tri-State residents with ties to Ukraine watch in agony as Russia invades

“I’ve been up for the past 24 hours,” he said Thursday.

Panasyuk has friends living in Ukraine, many of which are fighting in the Ukrainian military.

“I pray for them. I checked on them this morning. They’re still alive. But, people have to believe in the Ukrainian military. They have to remember that Ukrainian military is not that military in 2014. It’s drastically changed,” he said. “Just watching developments, I’m very impressed honestly how much more powerful they got in eight years. Many of those men and woman have combat experience and just training from the U.S.”

Still, he’s concerned about the possible loss of sovereignty in Ukraine.

So is Abigail Rist, who grew up in Ukraine and now attends Cedarville University.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking,” said Rist. “(If Russia takes Ukraine) you’ll lose any sort of democracy that has been built up over the past 30 years. You lose any freedom of speech, freedom of religion, you lose the freedom to speak your own language.”

Dworak fears the entire Ukrainian culture could be lost.

“It’s a huge humanitarian crisis,” she said. “There is a real threat of one entire European country being wiped from the planet and the 41 million people that go with it.”