Tri-State health leaders brace for surge in COVID hospitalizations

Cleveland is mostly getting help from the National Guard. Dayton is also getting help. While it’s the only city in southwest Ohio to receive that help right now, experts expect help will be needed in Cincinnati.

“The expectation is that will come our way,” Mattingly said. “We do get a little bit of the gift of time here and observation to see what is happening up in the Cleveland area — how are they responding? How is the guard responding, as well as the gift of time to get more people boosted and vaccinated.”

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, one in five patients are COVID-positive in southwest Ohio. In the ICU, it’s one in three patients.

During the governor’s press conference Dr. Richard Lofgren with UC Health called the increase “truly is a crisis.”

“It affects people who don’t have COVID — it squeezes out our ability to take care of patients with other life-threatening problems, such as heart attacks and strokes,” Lofgren said.

With the holidays coming to an end, there are concerns about an even larger spread in the coming weeks.

“Hospitalizations that we’re seeing now are still pre-Christmas Day gatherings,” Mattingly said. “It’s really a perfect storm, because on top of that it’s about the time we’re expecting omicron to hit pretty significantly down here as well.”

Experts are pleading with all residents to get vaccinated or boosted before the surge makes its way to the Tri-State.

“We do have that gift of time right now,” Mattingly said. “It’s not a lot, but every vaccination counts. Every booster counts.”

