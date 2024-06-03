Trew to create 190 jobs as it expands into West Chester Twp.

“The material handling automation market and our clients’ fulfillment and distribution capabilities continue to rapidly transform,” said Alfred Rebello, Trew’s CEO, adding that the expansion “will continue to fuel our growth.”

“This region has a strong tradition of high-quality material handling labor and the manufacturing infrastructure that our clients and partners can trust in that Trew will continue to deliver innovative solutions on time.”

Trew provides intelligent automated material handling solutions for retail, e-commerce, distribution and manufacturing clients, allowing these industries to fulfill orders efficiently and accurately. As part of the latest expansion, Trew received tax credits from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA).

The TCA extended the terms of its existing credit, which was due to the Fairfield project, including payroll commitment and jobs to be created. With the West Chester Twp. expansion, Trew will create 190 new jobs, retain 220 existing jobs, and generate $13 million in new payroll.

Bryan Jones, Trew executive vice president and CFO, said all of their facilities, including in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, support the company’s Canadian operation, Trew North, just outside Toronto.

“We are thankful to our clients and the trust they have in us to deliver great solutions, REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio for their support, and the efforts of our vendors and teammates to bring the new facility online quickly,” said Jones of the company’s third major expansion in five years. “All Trew locations operate with the same IT platform and systems and share common processes, which has allowed us to scale quickly.”

Job Creation Tax Credit from Ohio already helped to create 100 full-time positions that equated $14.3 million in payroll. JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati assisted Trew on this latest expansion.

Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO, said this project “showcases the innovation and extensive support for businesses to thrive and grow in our region. Our region’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to be bolstered by commitments like Trew’s, reaching $16.4 billion in gross regional product and nearly 143,000 workers.”

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said companies like Trew are looking to Ohio because of the talent “to grow Trew’s advanced sortation and supporting software capability as well as easy access to retail and e-commerce distribution centers to meet rising demand.”

With the West Chester Twp. facility, Trew LLC now collectively operates in nearly 500,000 square feet in Southwest Ohio.