Fairfield manufacturer to expand with technology center, 75 new jobs

The JobsOhio grant will allow the company to accelerate investments in developing automation technologies, warehouse execution software, and to create a demonstration, testing and training facility. Its automated material handling solutions are used in retail, e-commerce, distribution, and manufacturing, enabling a company’s operations to fulfill orders efficiently and accurately, according to the company.

In addition to JobsOhio, Trew worked with the Ohio Department of Development and REDI Cincinnati to aid in the job-creating project. Trew chose Ohio for its technology center and investments due to the availability of information technology and engineering talent, accessibility to multiple customers who have retail and e-commerce distribution centers, and the willingness of organizations to help businesses access resources to enable growth.

“Innovative companies like Trew are looking to Ohio when developing the latest high-speed solutions as the material handling industry continues to evolve,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Southwest Ohio has the engineering talent to grow Trew’s high-speed sortation and supporting software capability as well as easy access to retail and e-commerce distribution centers to meet rising demand.”

REDI Cincinnati is the first point of contact for companies considering locating or growing within the 16-county region in southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati President and CEO Kimm Lauterbach said this tri-state region offers the research and development resources to help Trew “deliver smart solutions in the rapidly evolving material handling market.”

“With approximately 7,900 STEM graduates annually, over 5,700 logistics and distribution businesses, an innovation network that includes the Cincinnati Innovation District, and access to customers with the retail and e-commerce distribution centers to help advanced manufacturing businesses unlock new growth,” she said. “We have the talent, L&D ecosystem and innovation in our region to help organizations grow.”