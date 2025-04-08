Breaking: Former Butler County auditor says he will run for office again

Towne Mall auction: City to host liquidation sale of items left in stores when Middletown took over

The city is looking for proposals from developers to redevelop the Towne Mall properties in the city's East End. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The city is looking for proposals from developers to redevelop the Towne Mall properties in the city's East End. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The city is hosting a liquidation auction at the Towne Mall this weekend, featuring items that were left in stores when Middletown bought the mall in 2024.

Middletown paid $10 million to purchase the four-parcel, 32-acre mall property in July 2024 to guide what goes on the land in the middle of development along Interstate 75. When it acquired the property, the city had no specific plans.

ExploreWhat will happen to the former Towne Mall property in Middletown? City seeks development proposals

On Saturday, April 12, the sale will begin at 11 a.m. with a preview at 9 a.m. until auction time. Saturday’s auction will include the liquidation of the contents of the Funke People Store, including brand-new coats, jeans, t-shirts and purses, among other things.

On Sunday, April 13, the auction will begin at 1 p.m. with a preview at 11 a.m. until auction time. Items for sale include the remainder of Funke People and the “entire contents” of the Towne Mall, including fixtures, benches, lighting, shelving, kiosks and tables.

Dave Lunsford Auctioneers will hold the auction. A food truck will be on site both days.

In Other News
1
Middletown to partner with pet group on Smith Park stray cats
2
Former Butler County auditor says he will run for office again
3
West Chester Twp. paving: Road work schedule released
4
Bilstein Boulevard bridge reopened after 9-month closure
5
Hamilton man indicted on charge of sex crime against child victim

About the Author