Towne Mall auction: City to host liquidation sale of items left in stores when Middletown took over

On Saturday, April 12, the sale will begin at 11 a.m. with a preview at 9 a.m. until auction time. Saturday’s auction will include the liquidation of the contents of the Funke People Store, including brand-new coats, jeans, t-shirts and purses, among other things.

On Sunday, April 13, the auction will begin at 1 p.m. with a preview at 11 a.m. until auction time. Items for sale include the remainder of Funke People and the “entire contents” of the Towne Mall, including fixtures, benches, lighting, shelving, kiosks and tables.

Dave Lunsford Auctioneers will hold the auction. A food truck will be on site both days.