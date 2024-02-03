Total eclipse: Butler County groups plan events, expect influx of visitors

“We are getting quite a bit of interest in the 2024 total solar eclipse in April, and Butler County is in the path of totality,” said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications for Travel Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “So, we are seeing a lot of our communities make plans for fun watch parties, and events as well as a lot of eclipse-themed promotions.”

“Just about every single one of our communities in Butler County is planning something,” she said.

For example, the city of Oxford is hosting a three-day celebration that they are calling Total Eclipse of the Parks. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum will be hosting Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party with family-friendly activities, and a corresponding Mounds, Moon & Stars Exhibition in the Ancient Sculpture Museum, which is about Ohio’s Earthworks.

“We have all probably experienced a handful of solar eclipses within our lifetime, but a total solar eclipse is a little bit different, and with Butler County being in the path of totality means that throughout the county, we are going to have two to three minutes of complete totality,” she said.

“So, that’s just a unique experience where everything goes completely dark. People will hear insects and things, and think it is nighttime, and the insects will start chirping,” Rawlinson said. “I haven’t experienced it yet, so I’m excited to experience it myself, but apparently, it’s a very special occurrence and something you want to experience within your lifetime.”

Butler County will be in the path of totality starting about 3:15 p.m.

Travel Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau has been working with other neighboring communities, businesses and organizations like Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, IKEA West Chester and more to publish a comprehensive list of eclipse events on its website at http://www.travelbutlercounty.com/eclipse.

“The total solar eclipse will just invite more unique and additional ways to experience Butler County, and its small businesses,” said Rawlinson.

The Donut Dude will create a box of donuts that will show the progression of a solar eclipse and totality through donuts.

Travel Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau will distribute custom “Butler County Solar Eclipse” glasses at the watch parties and events around the county. (The 25,000 pairs of glasses do meet the American Astronomical Society’s safety requirement.)

Check the http://www.travelbutlercounty.com/eclipse to see where the “Butler County Solar Eclipse” glasses will be available.

“We are going to have an influx of visitors, coming to experience Butler County for the total solar eclipse, and we wanted to ensure that people would be able to view the event safely,” Rawlinson said.