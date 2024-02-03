April’s total eclipse in Ohio: A guide to events planned for Butler County

Ohio will be in the path of totality for the solar eclipse on the afternoon of Monday, April 8, as the moon obscures the sun for several minutes.
Travel Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau has compiled a list and will provide updates at http://www.travelbutlercounty.com/eclipse. As April approaches, more events and activities will be added.
Here’s a look at the events, activities, performances, and watch parties many communities in and around Butler County have planned to celebrate the event all weekend long.
Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party & Mounds, Moon & Stars Exhibition
Event URL: pyramidhill.org/events
Venue: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum
Description: Experience a total solar eclipse amongst art in nature at a 300-plus acre scenic sculpture park. Be sure to also visit the Ancient Sculpture Museum to see the Mounds, Moon & Stars Exhibition.
Admission fee: $25 non-member adults / $15 member adults - $10 for kids (12 and under, and 3 and under free)
Event hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with event programming from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
Event contact: Delaney French – dfrench@pyramidhill.org
Event name: Total Eclipse of the Parks
Event URL: cityofoxford.org/_T27_R114.php
Venue: Multiple Venues in Oxford
Description: Enjoy an entire weekend of celebrations featuring an eclipse festival, space race 5K/10K, space movie marathon, intergalactic games, and an official watch party.
Admission, event hours and more: See event website for details.
Event contact: Seth Cropenbaker - scropenbaker@cityofoxford.org
Party in the Dark: A Solarbration
Event URL: monroeohio.org
Venue: Community Park
Description: Monroe’s watch party will feature live music, a variety of games, activities for kids, and food trucks. Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last.
Admission, event hours and more: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Event contact: Kacey Waggaman - waggamank@monroeohio.org
Hamilton Ohio - Total Eclipse Weekend
Event URL: hamilton-ohio.com
Venue: Marcum Park & Various Hamilton Conservancy Parks
Description: Find watch parties and activities at parks located throughout the city of Hamilton, and specialty themed lunar libations in the DORA district.
Admission, event hours and more: April 5-8, Stay tuned for additional details.
Event contact: Laura Merrill - laura@hamilton-ohio.com
Watch Party at Forest Run MetroPark
Event URL: reservations.yourmetroparks.net/programs/
Venue: Forest Run MetroPark
Description: Enjoy an educational and immersive event with nature specialists, as well as family-friend activities including a themed craft. Be sure to also visit MetroParks of Butler County’s website to choose-your-own eclipse adventure separate from the ticketed event at Forest Run MetroPark.
Admission, event hours and more: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. See event website for details.
Event contact: Suzanne Roth - sroth@yourmetroparks.net
Liberty Center’s Eclipse Party
Event URL: liberty-center.com/events/2024-solar-eclipse
Venue: Liberty Center
Description: Shop, dine, and experience the eclipse at Liberty Center! This family-friendly event will include complimentary eclipse glasses, lunar activities, and astronomical fun.
Admission, event hours and more: 12 noon to 4 p.m.
Event contact: Alexis Bolton - astiver@centennialREC.com
Planning for Darkness
Event URL: downtownmiddletown.org/total-solar-eclipse
Venue: Downtown Middletown
Description: Experience totality in Middletown! Explore downtown’s local businesses and enjoy solar eclipse themed activities. Solar Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last.
Admission, event hours and more: downtownmiddletown.org/total-solar-eclipse. Stay tuned for additional details.
Event contact: Jeff Payne - jeff@downtownmiddletown.org
Total Eclipse in the Park
Event URL: fairfield-city.org
Venue: Village Green Park
Description: Join the City of Fairfield for a celebration in Village Green Park to enjoy themed activities for kids, fun giveaways, and a viewing party.
Admission, event hours and more: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Go to fairfield-city.org for more details.
Event contact: April Osbourne - AOsborne@fairfield-city.org
Solarbration at IKEA West Chester
Event URL: ikea.com/us/en/stores/west-chester/
Venue: IKEA West Chester
Description: Pick up a pair of IKEA branded solar eclipse glasses and enjoy activities and events all weekend long, including the grand finale watch party on Monday, April 8th.
Admission, event hours and more: Events all weekend. Check out ikea.com/us/en/stores/west-chester/ for the latest details.
Event contact: Kitalena Mason - kitalena.mason@ingka.ikea.com
Eclipse Watch Party at Niederman Family Farm
Event URL: niedermanfamilyfarm.com
Venue: Niederman Family Farm
Description: Take in the magic of the 2024 Solar Eclipse from Niederman Family Farm in Liberty Township. The watch party will include eclipse glasses while supplies last.
Event contact: Bethann Niederman - niederman@fuse.net
The Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill’s Eclipse Package:
The Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill warehousehotel.com/hamilton/
The Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill is offering a special 2024 Eclipse Package. Be in the center of the action and enjoy an overnight stay, access to a VIP viewing area for two, delicious breakfast for two, two custom beer glasses to celebrate the occasion, and two drink tickets for Municipal Brew Works’ eclipse-themed specialty beer. The bar will be serving up celestial cocktails and culinary specials that can’t be eclipsed! Package pricing is $237+ tax ($29 per additional guest). Use offer code 2024eclipse.
Other businesses with Eclipse-themed offerings:
Municipal Brew Works will have a specialty event beer called “Path of Totality” - facebook.com/municipalbrewworks/
The Donut Dude on the Butler County Donut Trail - Will have a custom half dozen eclipse donut special showing the progression of an eclipse through delicious donuts. the-donutdude.com/
EnterTRAINment Junction - Kids will love their eclipse learning packet that will also include a custom pair of Butler County solar eclipse glasses. entertrainmentjunction.com/
