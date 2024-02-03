April’s total eclipse in Ohio: A guide to events planned for Butler County

>> Total eclipse: Butler County groups plan events, expect influx of visitors

Here’s a look at the events, activities, performances, and watch parties many communities in and around Butler County have planned to celebrate the event all weekend long.

Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party & Mounds, Moon & Stars Exhibition

Event URL: pyramidhill.org/events

Venue: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum

Description: Experience a total solar eclipse amongst art in nature at a 300-plus acre scenic sculpture park. Be sure to also visit the Ancient Sculpture Museum to see the Mounds, Moon & Stars Exhibition.

Admission fee: $25 non-member adults / $15 member adults - $10 for kids (12 and under, and 3 and under free)

Event hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with event programming from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Event contact: Delaney French – dfrench@pyramidhill.org

Event name: Total Eclipse of the Parks

Event URL: cityofoxford.org/_T27_R114.php

Venue: Multiple Venues in Oxford

Description: Enjoy an entire weekend of celebrations featuring an eclipse festival, space race 5K/10K, space movie marathon, intergalactic games, and an official watch party.

Admission, event hours and more: See event website for details.

Event contact: Seth Cropenbaker - scropenbaker@cityofoxford.org

Party in the Dark: A Solarbration

Event URL: monroeohio.org

Venue: Community Park

Description: Monroe’s watch party will feature live music, a variety of games, activities for kids, and food trucks. Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last.

Admission, event hours and more: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event contact: Kacey Waggaman - waggamank@monroeohio.org

Hamilton Ohio - Total Eclipse Weekend

Event URL: hamilton-ohio.com

Venue: Marcum Park & Various Hamilton Conservancy Parks

Description: Find watch parties and activities at parks located throughout the city of Hamilton, and specialty themed lunar libations in the DORA district.

Admission, event hours and more: April 5-8, Stay tuned for additional details.

Event contact: Laura Merrill - laura@hamilton-ohio.com

Watch Party at Forest Run MetroPark

Event URL: reservations.yourmetroparks.net/programs/

Venue: Forest Run MetroPark

Description: Enjoy an educational and immersive event with nature specialists, as well as family-friend activities including a themed craft. Be sure to also visit MetroParks of Butler County’s website to choose-your-own eclipse adventure separate from the ticketed event at Forest Run MetroPark.

Admission, event hours and more: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. See event website for details.

Event contact: Suzanne Roth - sroth@yourmetroparks.net

Liberty Center’s Eclipse Party

Event URL: liberty-center.com/events/2024-solar-eclipse

Venue: Liberty Center

Description: Shop, dine, and experience the eclipse at Liberty Center! This family-friendly event will include complimentary eclipse glasses, lunar activities, and astronomical fun.

Admission, event hours and more: 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Event contact: Alexis Bolton - astiver@centennialREC.com

Planning for Darkness

Event URL: downtownmiddletown.org/total-solar-eclipse

Venue: Downtown Middletown

Description: Experience totality in Middletown! Explore downtown’s local businesses and enjoy solar eclipse themed activities. Solar Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last.

Admission, event hours and more: downtownmiddletown.org/total-solar-eclipse. Stay tuned for additional details.

Event contact: Jeff Payne - jeff@downtownmiddletown.org

Total Eclipse in the Park

Event URL: fairfield-city.org

Venue: Village Green Park

Description: Join the City of Fairfield for a celebration in Village Green Park to enjoy themed activities for kids, fun giveaways, and a viewing party.

Admission, event hours and more: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Go to fairfield-city.org for more details.

Event contact: April Osbourne - AOsborne@fairfield-city.org

Solarbration at IKEA West Chester

Event URL: ikea.com/us/en/stores/west-chester/

Venue: IKEA West Chester

Description: Pick up a pair of IKEA branded solar eclipse glasses and enjoy activities and events all weekend long, including the grand finale watch party on Monday, April 8th.

Admission, event hours and more: Events all weekend. Check out ikea.com/us/en/stores/west-chester/ for the latest details.

Event contact: Kitalena Mason - kitalena.mason@ingka.ikea.com

Eclipse Watch Party at Niederman Family Farm

Event URL: niedermanfamilyfarm.com

Venue: Niederman Family Farm

Description: Take in the magic of the 2024 Solar Eclipse from Niederman Family Farm in Liberty Township. The watch party will include eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Event contact: Bethann Niederman - niederman@fuse.net

The Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill’s Eclipse Package:

The Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill warehousehotel.com/hamilton/

The Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill is offering a special 2024 Eclipse Package. Be in the center of the action and enjoy an overnight stay, access to a VIP viewing area for two, delicious breakfast for two, two custom beer glasses to celebrate the occasion, and two drink tickets for Municipal Brew Works’ eclipse-themed specialty beer. The bar will be serving up celestial cocktails and culinary specials that can’t be eclipsed! Package pricing is $237+ tax ($29 per additional guest). Use offer code 2024eclipse.

Other businesses with Eclipse-themed offerings:

Municipal Brew Works will have a specialty event beer called “Path of Totality” - facebook.com/municipalbrewworks/

The Donut Dude on the Butler County Donut Trail - Will have a custom half dozen eclipse donut special showing the progression of an eclipse through delicious donuts. the-donutdude.com/

EnterTRAINment Junction - Kids will love their eclipse learning packet that will also include a custom pair of Butler County solar eclipse glasses. entertrainmentjunction.com/