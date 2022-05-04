Top local news for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

A few major areas were impacted, but the Dayton Lane and High Street areas were without power for a couple of hours. There were also about a half-dozen other areas without power around Hamilton that were caused by either downed poles or tree limbs tangled in electric wires.

The National Weather Service did issue a Tornado Watch on Tuesday afternoon, which lasted into the evening, but the weather agency reported Butler County’s mid-afternoon storm was not a tornado.

Some of Cincinnati’s top drag queens to perform at Fitton Center this weekend

Michael Cottrell, a drag queen and community activist a.k.a. Brooklyn Steele-Tate, will serve as the host of the drag show at the Fitton Center this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON — The Fitton Center will host the final Jazz and Cabaret show of the season when “Drag Show 2 1/2″ hits the stage in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom on Saturday night.

“We’re calling it ‘Drag Show 2 1/2′, because Drag Show 2 was cancelled due to COVID-19. We had a show like this in 2018 with our first drag show up in the ballroom. It was a sold-out show and just a fantastic event,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

Drag Show 2 1/2 with host Michael Cottrell also known as Brooklyn Steele-Tate will be at the Fitton Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Nine to 10 drag queens will entertain audiences with two, 45-minute sets.

Drugs and several firearms found during traffic stop in Oxford

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

OXFORD — An officer on patrol in Oxford saw a blue Ford truck with no license plate traveling north on North Locust Street fail to signal a left turn into the left turn lane at College Corner Pike. There was a left turn signal to make the turn onto College Corner Pike, but while on that road the vehicle moved into the median several times.

In the incident at at 11:39 p.m. April 29, the truck was pulled over and the driver identified as Charles Bowling, 55. While speaking with Bowling, the officer observed the passenger, later identified as Jenna Riley, 25, constantly moving around on the seat, according to the police report.

Bowling said he had been working all day and was moving to College Corner. He also said the truck had mechanical issues. He was asked if he had any guns, drugs or knives in the vehicle and said he did not, although looking down at the floorboard of the vehicle. He also denied having a gun on his person, but then said there was one in the back of the truck. He was again asked if there was anything in the vehicle and he said no, while looking at the floorboard again.

Fairfield, Lakota, other districts’ student records hacked

Officials from Fairfield and Lakota schools have announced a student records hack on a third-party organization's data bases going back more than a decade. Area school officials say social security numbers are not part of the data breach. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Thousands of former Fairfield and Lakota school students’ academic information may now be in the hands of hackers after district officials reported a security breach in their computer records handled by an outside contractor.

And other Ohio districts may be impacted.

According to an announcement posted Monday by the 10,000-student Fairfield Schools on its website, the hack of student records goes back as far as 2011 for some former students.

Commissioners: TIF money will not go to new Millikin Road interchange

Area and state transportation officials have announced the proposed Interstate 75 and Millikin Road interchange design will be the same as the "diamond" designed interchange opened in 2020 farther south on I-75 in West Chester Twp. The $36 million proposed highway connector at Millikin Road in Liberty Twp. (current overpass pictured) is a key transportation project for both the township and Butler County. (PHOTO BY NICK GRAHAM\Journal-News)

Liberty Twp. officials had hoped the county would allow them to tap the University Pointe Tax Increment Financing to help fund start-up costs for the proposed $40 million Millikin Road interchange project but it’s a no-go.

Last week the commissioners agreed to loan the University Pointe TIF district fund $8 million, rather than borrowing money to pay for the rest of the massive Liberty Way/Ohio 129 interchange modification.

When the resolution was passed County Administrator Judi Boyko noted none of the funds will be used for a proposed Millikin Road interchange at I-75, a project the Liberty Twp. trustees have been pushing hard to get. If all the roadway improvements surrounding it are included the estimate — without current inflationary issues factored — could be $72 million-plus.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

School property tax hike option coming to Ross ballot in August

The Ross school board recently approved a proposed property tax hike for the school district, citing pending state control over the schools if the district is not returned to financial solvency. Residents in Ross will see the proposed tax increase on the Aug. 2 ballot. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Residents in the Ross School district will see a proposed tax hike on the August ballot.

The governing school board for the district recently approved a property tax increase for the Aug. 2 ballot that would help the school system, said officials, avoid moving closer to a state-mandated fiscal emergency in the wake of budget shortfall projections for the coming years.

Residents in the 2,800-student, largely rural school system will be asked to decide on a 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency property tax levy that if approved at the ballot would raise the annual school property taxes for the owner of a $100,000 home by $279.65.

