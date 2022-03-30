Top local news for Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022

Five officers have been on paid administrative leave since the incident that happened late Feb. 11 after hours of Monroe officers trying to talk and negotiate with 35-year-old Booth, who was experiencing mental health issues, according to police.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation and the findings were presented to a grand jury this week.

READ THE FULL STORY

Rare Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of region

Caption Red Flag Warning extended to other parts of Tri-State. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED Caption Red Flag Warning extended to other parts of Tri-State. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED

A rare Red Flag Warning has been extended into most of the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon. This comes on the back of a forecast of windy and significantly warmer weather with storms possibly at night.

The original red flag warning started at noon. The gusty winds could also lead to rapidly spreading fires. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged in these areas. It should be taken into consideration area wide today.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire Tri-State area that started at noon and continues through 6 a.m. Thursday. Winds will range from 15 to 30 mph this afternoon but gust up to 50 mph. This could lead to some tree limbs coming down and power outages.

READ THE FULL STORY

Artistry and Mediterranean flavors blend at Al-Zaytuna Grill in Bridgewater Falls

Caption Maha Kayed, left, and Mohammad Jarabah have opened their Mediterranean cuisine restaurant, Al Zaytuna Grill, at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Maha Kayed, left, and Mohammad Jarabah have opened their Mediterranean cuisine restaurant, Al Zaytuna Grill, at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Mohammad and Maha Jarabah of Liberty Twp. are beaming with pride upon the realization of a dream and the expansion of Al-Zaytuna Grill, a family-owned and operated restaurant, which is now open in Bridgewater Falls.

“I’m proud of my parents. I think a lot of the time, people think of artists as one thing, someone that paints, or draws, but they are artists in the way they create their food and present it to other people, and everyone. You know, you eat with your eyes first, so you need to make it presentable. They know how to make it, so it looks beautiful and tastes good,” said Nasma Jarabah, 18, the couple’s oldest daughter.

The menu at Al-Zaytuna Grill, features Middle Eastern and Greek-inspired dishes like Falafel, Gyros, or a Tabbouleh salad, along with a mix of American cuisine, such as chicken tenders, wings and burgers. Homemade Hummus and Baklava are always popular with guests. Also, there are vegetarian and vegan options on the menu. Both fountain soft drinks and bottled drinks are available.

READ THE FULL STORY

Investigators seek information in Tuesday shooting in Middletown; suspect was arrested

Caption QA-Von Williams. MIDDLETOWN CITY JAIL Caption QA-Von Williams. MIDDLETOWN CITY JAIL

A man was shot Tuesday night in Middletown, and police arrested a suspect within minutes of the incident.

Police and medics were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to a house in the 500 block of Crawford Street for a report of a gunshot wound. They found Anthony Broadus in the living room with a gunshot to his right foot. He was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Before receiving the call, officers heard six or seven gunshots in the area of Arlington Avenue. They observed a silver Chrysler 300 leaving the area with four occupants. A traffic stop was conducted and the car was determined to be the vehicle involved in the shooting.

READ THE FULL STORY

The Beast coaster at Kings Island gets new track, longer length to break its own record

Caption Kings Island held their media day event previewing what to expect this year Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Mason. The Beast is celebrating forty years in operation this season. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Kings Island held their media day event previewing what to expect this year Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Mason. The Beast is celebrating forty years in operation this season. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

MASON — The Beast is back, and it has broken its own world record.

Kings Island is taking the wraps off its legendary wooden coaster after crews spent the winter re-tracking and reworking the popular roller coaster.

It’s all part of Kings Island’s 50th anniversary, which will include the repainting of several other coasters. The Beast is the highlight.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

44 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Caption Butler County grand juries Caption Butler County grand juries

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

READ THE FULL STORY