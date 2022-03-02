Top local news for Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022

Enslen, 31, is 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 31 in the area of Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.

Enslen had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left walking on Cincinnati-Dayton, apparently to his apartment on Lakeside Drive.

Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging property value hikes

Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds says he is being prosecuted by the state as punishment for challenging a mandated property value hike, as he fights suspension over felony indictments.

The opening salvo of his statement challenging the suspension request by the Ohio Attorney General characterizes his legal troubles like this: “The State’s attempt to now use false and legally insufficient criminal allegations to remove Mr. Reynolds from office reeks of a desperate, political ploy.”

He claims his fight to reduce state-mandated property value hikes is the reason he is being prosecuted.

Hamilton set to ‘Play Ball’ at Spooky Nook grand gala celebration

Caption Construction continues Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Spooky Nook Sport Champion Mill, the multi-use sports, hotel, dining and convention space, on N. B Street in Hamilton. Mill 2 on the river side with feature over 200 hotel rooms, multiple meeting and event spaces for large and small events, Forklift & Palate restaurant, hotel bar, Municipal Brew Works and unique retails spaces including local Petals & Wicks and Sara's House. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Construction continues Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Spooky Nook Sport Champion Mill, the multi-use sports, hotel, dining and convention space, on N. B Street in Hamilton. Mill 2 on the river side with feature over 200 hotel rooms, multiple meeting and event spaces for large and small events, Forklift & Palate restaurant, hotel bar, Municipal Brew Works and unique retails spaces including local Petals & Wicks and Sara's House. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The opening event for Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will be unlike anything anyone has ever seen in Butler County, promised Greater Hamilton Chamber President and CEO Dan Bates.

Play Ball is set for 5 to 10 p.m. April 20 at the convention center and hotel at Spooky Nook, and for a 1.2 million-square-foot multi-use complex, the gala should emulate the facility’s anticipated grandness.

“Spooky Nook is the grandest thing that’s ever happened, not only in this town but in the county,” said Bates. “It’s unlike anything that exists and to just do an event where people would do tours, I don’t think would do it justice.”

Man charged in purse snatching at Kroger pleads guilty to theft

Caption Derek A. Vaughn, 58, was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony and theft. Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo Caption Derek A. Vaughn, 58, was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony and theft. Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo

LEMON TWP. — A man chased down by a Good Samaritan in the parking lot of Kroger after a purse snatching has pleaded guilty to felony theft.

Derek Vaughn, 58, was indicted in January by a Butler County grand jury for robbery and theft from a person in a protected class.

On Monday, Vaughn pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to fifth-degree felony theft. The remaining charges were dismissed. He faces a maximum of 12 months behind bars.

Law director: City must prove redeveloping Manchester Inn is ‘not economically feasible’

Caption Manchester Inn in Middletown Caption Manchester Inn in Middletown

There is much debate regarding one of Middletown’s most historic buildings.

The future of the 100-year-old Manchester Inn and Snider Ford/Sonshine Building were discussed Tuesday night by members of Middletown City Council and the Historic Commission. A lot of possible plans were proposed during the one-hour meeting, and council decided to conduct a feasibility study to determine the best use of the property.

Members of the Historic Commission said Middletown has demolished too many historic buildings and the Manchester Inn should be saved and remodeled into a hotel, market rate apartments or a brewery.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Fairfield businesses to spin Wednesdays into Vinyl Night

Caption Swine City Brewing and Three Feather Records, both Fairfield business, are hosting a weekly Vinyl Night every Wednesday in March. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Caption Swine City Brewing and Three Feather Records, both Fairfield business, are hosting a weekly Vinyl Night every Wednesday in March. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Wednesdays in March at Swine City Brewing can be summed up in two words: Vinyl Night.

The Fairfield brewery is partnering with one of Fairfield’s newest businesses, Three Feather Records, to host a night of music presented in a classic format. Vinyl records have been growing in popularity for more than a decade.

“(Patrons) will just kinda talk with the guys, have some beers and just hang out and listen to some music,” said Sam Blackwell, taproom manager and event coordinator at Swine City Brewing, 4614 Industry Drive.

