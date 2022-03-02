Hamilton set to ‘Play Ball’ at Spooky Nook grand gala celebration

Spooky Nook will not be completed by the time the gala comes, but the convention center and hotel ― which incorporates 600,000 square feet of the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill ― is on pace to be completed this spring, said Spooky Nook Marketing Manager Bonnie Bastian and Spooky Nook Director of Facilities Matt Lengel.

“Our construction is on track for this side,” said Bastian of what’s dubbed Mills 2. “It’s really exciting for us. It will be the first event here, and we’ll open with a bang.”

Mills 1 is the multi-use facility that makes up the other 600,000 square feet of the complex that is bisected by North B Street and has a Great Miami River view. It’s on pace to open later in 2022, Lengel said.

Spooky Nook Champion Mill will be one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the country. It will also be home to second locations of Hamilton businesses, such as Sara’s House, Petals & Wicks, Municipal Brew Works, and other unique shops. There will also be the Forklift & Palate Restaurant, an eatery that’s at the original Spooky Nook in Pennsylvania.

Chamber Communication Strategist Jeff Archiable said while passers-by can’t see all the internal work, they will see property improvements.

Content Element Type: Gallery Not Worked. Content:

“The windows should all be in soon,” he said. “When people drive by, they won’t see the flapping of the insulation.”

Also, the property will be cleaner as it gets closer to April 20, he said.

At the April 20 event, attendees will be able to see the 233-room hotel space and the 16 conference rooms that total around 35,000 square feet of meeting space.

Conference rooms range from around 9,000 square feet to around 3,000 square feet.

The Play Ball gala will feature multiple types of entertainment, such as jazz blues and orchestral music, as well as aerialists and a dancing area.

“We want to make it an event that’s memorable that is talked about for years,” Bates said.

Caption Construction continues Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, the multi-use sports, hotel, dining and convention space, on N. B Street in Hamilton. Mill 2 on the riverside will feature over 200 hotel rooms, multiple meeting and event spaces for large and small events, Forklift & Palate Restaurant, hotel bar, Municipal Brew Works, and unique retail spaces including local Petals & Wicks and Sara's House. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Construction continues Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, the multi-use sports, hotel, dining and convention space, on N. B Street in Hamilton. Mill 2 on the riverside will feature over 200 hotel rooms, multiple meeting and event spaces for large and small events, Forklift & Palate Restaurant, hotel bar, Municipal Brew Works, and unique retail spaces including local Petals & Wicks and Sara's House. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

HOW TO GO

When: 5 to 10 p.m. April 20

Where: Champion Mill Conference Center, North B Street

What: Play Ball is the first official event at Spook Nook Sports Champion Mill. This VIP grand opening gala will include food and beverages, entertainment, music, tours, dancing and a commemorative gift for attendees.

More info: To register for the event, visit www.hamilton-ohio.com, and to be an event sponsor, email Nancy O’Neill at nancy@hamilton-ohio.com.