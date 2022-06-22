Top local news for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Organized by the Hamilton teachers’ union, which represents more than 700 classroom instructors in the public city schools, the rally was a show of solidarity for employment contract issues revolving around teacher planning time and pay.

Union organizers said the rally will go on through the afternoon with shifts of teachers, many of whom were holding signs asking for more planning time during their school days, rotating in every four hours.

Middletown father indicted on felony charge after 5-year-old shot himself

Fernando Enamorado, 31, is indicted for felony endangering children. MIDDLETOEN POLICE/CONTRIBUTED

A Middletown father has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury after his son accidently shot himself with a gun police say was left in a bedroom of the home.

Fernando Enamorado, 31, was indicted Wednesday for endangering children, a third-degree felony. He was originally also charged with drug offenses, but the grand jury did not return indictments on those charges.

On April 27, Middletown police officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a report of a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Hamilton’s electric vehicle charging stations now operational

Hamilton has installed three charging points for electric vehicles, or commonly referenced as EVs. Pictured is the one, at 790 N. 3rd St. There are also EV charging points at 123 Main St. and 218 S. 3rd St. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The three electric vehicle charging ports installed last month are up and running, and it’s slowly increasing in usage as more people become aware of them, according to the city.

A fourth city-owned charging port could be installed depending on the result of an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency grant request, said Hamilton Public Works Department senior project manager Michael Gurr.

The city installed the charging stations because it’s not only part of the city’s green initiative, it’s also the future and will be needed.

Middletown Pride event’s goal is acceptance and support of equal rights

Hundreds gathered along Central Avenue for the Middletown Pride event Friday, June 25, 2021 in downtown Middletown. The event featured a self guided color crawl, rainbow bar crawl, music, vendors, drag show, and more. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A Middletown businesswoman who is married to a woman was asked how she will know if this week’s fourth annual Pride event is successful.

“If one person feels more at home than last year, we have done a good thing,” said Melissa Kutzera, owner of West Central Wine and Bandanas Italian Cafe in downtown Middletown. “(These are important) until every kid goes to bed not thinking they’d be better off dead.”

According to a recent survey from the Trevor Project, nearly half of LGBTQ youth (13 to 24 years old) seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds.

Tylersville Road to close for culvert work next week

Roads will be closed for work. STAFF

Detour signs will be going up on Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp. next week for a week-long culvert replacement.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced Tylersville Road will close just east of Beckett Road and one mile west of Lesourdsville West Chester Road for a culvert replacement beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on July 1.

Since the project location is five feet east of Running Deer Drive, residents traveling eastbound on Tylersville Road may use that road to access the Running Deer Estates. However, westbound Tylersville Road traffic will not have access to Running Deer Drive and should plan to use an alternate street on Tylersville Road or Lesourdsville West Chester Road to enter the subdivision.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Hamilton teachers protest at labor contract talks

Hamilton teachers gathered along Dayton Street in front of the Hamilton City School District building to demonstrate for fair pay for teachers Wednesday, June 22, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton teachers gathered along Dayton Street in front of the Hamilton City School District building to demonstrate for fair pay for teachers Wednesday, June 22, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

