Hamilton’s electric vehicle charging stations now operational

Hamilton has installed three charging points for electric vehicles, or commonly referenced as EVs. Pictured is the one, at 790 N. 3rd St. There are also EV charging points at 123 Main St. and 218 S. 3rd St. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
1 hour ago
City seeks to install a fourth ‘fast’ charging station through an OEPA grant.

The three electric vehicle charging ports installed last month are up and running, and it’s slowly increasing in usage as more people become aware of them, according to the city.

A fourth city-owned charging port could be installed depending on the result of an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency grant request, said Hamilton Public Works Department senior project manager Michael Gurr.

The city installed the charging stations because it’s not only part of the city’s green initiative, it’s also the future and will be needed.

Honda Motor Corp. is targeting sales of 100% zero-emissions electrified vehicles in North America by 2040. Ford plans to produce 2 million EVs annually by 2026, and expects EVs to represent half of its global volume by 2030. And General Motors plans to have 1 million EVs annually by 2025, and to move to an all-electric model lineup by 2035.

According to a Consumer Reports article in April, every automaker will follow a similar path to converting to electric-vehicle lineups.

“It’s important for us to get ahead of this,” Gurr said. “It’s coming.”

The three Level 2 charging stations installed by the city will be serviced by ChargePoint. The city received a state grant to install the stations and will be reimbursed $45,000. Gurr said the city went with ChargePoint, as opposed one of the multiple competitors, because it was the “best fit for our needs.”

Level 2 charging stations can provide an electric vehicle an average of 32 miles for an hour of charge time. This level of station can, depending on the type of EV, can take between three to eight hours to fully charge a vehicle.

The city has applied for an Ohio EPA for a grant to install a Level 3 station, known as a “fast” charging station. These can provide an average of 90 miles on a 30-minute charge, and takes about an hour to fully charge an EV. Gurr said it’s uncertain when the city could be notified on whether or not they will be awarded a grant.

Level 1 charging stations are usually found at a residence, and can take anywhere between 11 and 20 hours to fully charge an EV.

Hamilton’s three Level 2 charging stations are dual ports, which means they can charge two vehicles simultaneously. They offer a screen that will play an instructional how-to-use video. The city’s utility department will receiv reports with usage data.

EV customers will be charged $0.27/kWh at the Hamilton charging ports. By comparison, the ChargePoint stations in the Columbus area range from $0.10 to $0.30/kWh an hour, depending on the location and owners, Gurr said.

EV customers will have a 30-minute grace period to move their vehicles after they use the charge point. After that, ChargePoint will then charge the customer $2 an hour for failure to move their vehicle.

EV CHARGING STATION LOCATIONS

123 Main St.

790 N. 3rd St.

218 S. 3rd St.

