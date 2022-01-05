Top local news for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Asked how many months delay, if that much, it might be, Beiler said, “I don’t know. I haven’t seen the recovery schedule (from the contractor) yet.”

On the other hand, Mill 2, the part of the project that will be known as Champion Mill Conference Center, with 233 hotel rooms, ballrooms and large meeting spaces, “is progressing well,” with an end-of-March targeted completion date, despite construction happening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video: See inside a new store called ‘Of The Witches Cauldron’ in Fairfield

Caption Of the Witches Cauldron Apothecary open in Fairfield Caption Of the Witches Cauldron Apothecary open in Fairfield

A new business in Fairfield was manifested by its owner after she was laid off early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sally Hathaway took what started out as “making fun stuff at home” with her youngest daughter ― like body soaps and candles ― turned it into an online Etsy business called Of The Witches Cauldron. And then a brick-and-motor shop when space at 4952 Winton Road opened up on Oct. 1. It was something she “always wanted” because she “wanted to see people, talk to people, not just be online.”

“That first year (online), I couldn’t keep up with the gift baskets and the candles,” said the former information technology project manager, who was like one of the millions of people in the country laid off early on in the pandemic. “When this space became available and I was still looking for a job, I thought, ‘Okay, let’s go for it.’”

Talawanda HS student arrested for alleged threat

Caption Talawanda school officials say a student who allegedly threatened the school early Wednesday morning now faces charges after being arrested by Oxford Police. (File Photo\Journal-News) Caption Talawanda school officials say a student who allegedly threatened the school early Wednesday morning now faces charges after being arrested by Oxford Police. (File Photo\Journal-News)

OXFORD — For the second time in less than a month, a student at Talawanda High School is facing police charges in connection with an alleged threat against the school.

A male student was arrested Wednesday morning after his alleged threat was discovered by high school staffers, said Talawanda district officials.

“Early this morning a student was taken into custody and transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center for making a threat against Talawanda High School,” said Talawanda Spokeswoman Holli Morrish.

Dayton man gets life sentence for fatal shooting outside 513 Lounge bar in Middletown

Caption Marquan Cook was given a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 22 years for the shooting death of Brandon Moneyham Sr. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Marquan Cook was given a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 22 years for the shooting death of Brandon Moneyham Sr. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A Dayton man was given a life prison sentence Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a man outside a Middletown bar in 2020.

The sentencing in Butler County Common Pleas Court came three weeks after a jury found Marquan Cook guilty of shooting Brandon Moneyham Sr. to death during the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2020 in a parking lot adjacent to the 513 Lounge on Verity Parkway.Uwadiegwu appeared in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday where Judge Michael Oster Jr. set trial for April 25. He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 31 for a pretrial hearing. Oster set bond at $75,000.

Cook, 29, was convicted of murder with a gun specification, felonious assault and having weapons under disability on Dec. 15 following a three-day trial.

Juvenile allegedly assaulted at Fairfield bowling alley

Caption Fairfield police have identified this person who allegedly assaulted a juvenile at Rollhouse Entertainment, a bowling alley on Dixie Highway. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Caption Fairfield police have identified this person who allegedly assaulted a juvenile at Rollhouse Entertainment, a bowling alley on Dixie Highway. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Fairfield police said they have identified the woman who allegedly assaulted a juvenile last week at a local bowling alley.

According to police, a juvenile at Rollhouse Entertainment, 5181 Dixie Highway, had been reportedly assaulted by an unknown woman. The incident was reported at 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 29 by a bowling alley employee.

“The juvenile was punched in the face and had a drink thrown on them,” according to the police report.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Driver in semi rollover came inches from having ‘a really bad day’ when guardrail smashed into window

Caption A semi hauling crushed cars rolled over on its side on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to I-75 northbound in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Caption A semi hauling crushed cars rolled over on its side on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to I-75 northbound in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The driver of a semi-tractor trailer truck hauling crushed cars came within inches of having “a really bad day,” according to the State Highway Patrol.

When the truck flipped on its side Tuesday afternoon on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to northbound I-75 in Middletown, the truck took out 130 feet on guardrail. Some of the guardrail smashed into the front window, coming within inches of seriously injuring the driver, Trooper Ben Rosenberger told the Journal-News.

“Very fortunate,” Rosenberger said of the driver who was not injured. “It could have been much, much worse.”

