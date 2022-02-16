Top local news for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
New Miami wins speed cameras case
Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
After almost eight years, the $3.4 million New Miami speed cameras has hit the brakes for the final time after the Ohio Supreme Court dismisses the case giving the tiny village a big win.
The crux of the case is whether the village’s now defunct, unmanned speed camera program offered speeders due process, or whether it was unconstitutional and therefore about $3.4 million — including interest — must be repaid to about 33,000 drivers who were ticketed.
The high court heard oral arguments last month and some justices asked whether they shouldn’t have taken the case at all, which Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor referred to as “improvidently allow.” They decided on Wednesday they shouldn’t have.
MLB player Kyle Schwarber tells Middletown students they can achieve their dreams
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
“Dream today. Rise tomorrow.”
That was the message on the marque outside Wildwood Elementary School in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon.
A similar sentiment was delivered by one of the city’s most popular citizens inside the school’s cafeteria.
Kyle Schwarber, 28, a 2011 Middletown High School graduate who has fulfilled his dreams by earning millions playing Major League Baseball for seven seasons, talked to the students about having large aspirations and working hard to accomplish them.
Businesses in Middletown feel impact of crash that downed power lines
A crash that occurred early Tuesday morning knocked out power in a portion of downtown Middletown, greatly impacting businesses.
Some restaurants in one block of Central Avenue were without power for most of Tuesday. Power was restored early Wednesday morning, but by that time, the damage was done.
Heather Gibson, owner of Triple Moon, a popular downtown coffee shop and eatery, said she was closed Tuesday and lost about $1,500 in sales and $2,000 in food that had to be discarded because it wasn’t refrigerated.
Call for help by wife of man killed by Monroe officers recounts his ‘manic’ state of mind
The wife of a man fatally shot by Monroe police on the night of Feb. 11 called dispatchers hours before the incident, stating Dustin Booth was having mental health issues after getting out of a hospital.
The frantic call was placed about 2:11 p.m. as the woman gave the driving route Booth was taking to get back to their residence on Blue Grass Lane. He was honking the horn and throwing money out the window.
Booth, 35, was killed in an officer-involved shooting about 10:44 p.m. near Ohio 63 and New Garver Road.
Middletown school board OKs $11.7 million COVID-19 aid plan after questions
Middletown’s school board approved spending $11.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds but not until after one member repeatedly criticized city school officials for not providing enough details as to how the money will be spent.
The Middletown Board of Education approved four separate spending plans as part of the district’s third ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) federal pandemic relief funds.
These latest, wide-ranging plans included paying for new curricula and learning technology updates, career pathway learning programs for students’ education about careers, reading, English language and math recovery plans as well as expanded counseling services to offset the impacts of the pandemic.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
El Caporal moves up the street into former Frisch’s location in Liberty Twp.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
A popular Mexican chain is remodeling one Butler County location and opening in a former Frisch’s Big Boy.
El Caporal, which has restaurants in Mason and Liberty Twp., is opening today at 7075 Yankee Road where Frisch’s was located until it closed two years ago, said Pedro Meza, the owner.
The El Caporal, located at 7206 Towne Centre Drive in Liberty Twp., is being remodeled and may reopen with a new menu, according to Meza.