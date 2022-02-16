El Caporal moves up the street into former Frisch’s location in Liberty Twp.

Meza said workers have been busy cleaning up the Yankee Road location and turning the American hamburger decor into a Mexican atmosphere. For instance, the salad bar, a staple at Frisch’s, has been converted into a margarita bar, he said.

He isn’t apprehensive about opening in a building where another restaurant failed. He believes customers who have supported El Caporal on Towne Centre and in Mason will remain loyal.

“We believe in what we are doing,” he told the Journal-News. “We have been in the restaurant business for 25 years and we have done very well so far. We will keep growing.”

There are some hurdles in the restaurant industry associated with COVID-19, he said. Recruiting employees is challenging and raising menu prices and upsetting customers due to inflated food costs is difficult, he said.

Be he said: “We have a great menu, good margaritas and friendly staff. People will come.”

He was asked about the increasing number of Mexican restaurants opening throughout the region. Hector’s Taco Shop opened last week in downtown Middletown and there are numerous Mexican restaurants in Liberty Twp.

There was a time, he said, when hamburgers and hot dogs were the top two sellers in the restaurant industry in the U.S. They have been replaced by tacos, he said.

Besides tacos, the El Caporal menu includes burritos, enchiladas, nachos, quesadillas and alcoholic beverages.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: El Caporal restaurant

WHERE: 7075 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 10 pm. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

PHONE NUMBER: 513-755-3520