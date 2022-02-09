Mexican restaurant opens in Middletown; owner says cooking in his blood

“I heard a lot of good things coming to Middletown,” he said before the ribbon-cutting. “I saw people wanting to bring it back where it was. I wanted to be a part of it.”

The inside of the restaurant has been extensively remodeled since Don’s Pizza closed last year due to a worker shortage. Only the “order here” sign, designed to look like a slice of pizza, remains.

Hector’s serves what Gonzalez called “faster service Mexican food using only fresh ingredients.” Besides traditional Mexican fare like tacos, burritos, enchiladas, tostadas and fajitas, Gonzalez said he will serve Mexican pizza and Mexican breakfast.

He has applied for a liquor license and hopes to be approved soon, he said.

When asked about opening a restaurants where two pizza places closed, Gonzalez said he “wasn’t scared” because his restaurant will use only fresh ingredients and provide quality customer service.

“If you do that,” he said, “they will come.”

Gonzalez said his father worked in the restaurant business so he’s continuing a family tradition. He dropped out of high school, then earned his GED. His family owned restaurants in San Diego and Phoenix before he moved to Ohio where he saw “more opportunity” for opening Mexican restaurants.

“It’s been good to us,” he said.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Hector’s Taco Shop

WHERE: 1126 Central Ave., Middletown

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday

DOWNTOWN MIDDLETOWN RESTAURANT/BARS

Here are some of the restaurants/bars located in downtown Middletown:

At The Square: 1045 Central Ave.

Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill: 1206 Central Ave.

Hector’s Taco Shop: 1126 Central Ave.

Merkles Tavern on Central: 1224 Central Ave.

Mockingbirds Cafe: 1024 Central Ave.

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food: 1131 Central Ave.

NEW Ales: 1521 First Ave.

Potato Bar Cafe: 1105 Central Ave.

Rolling Mill Brewing Co.: 916 First Ave.

Swire Inn: 64 S. Main St.

The Slice: 1300 Central Ave.

Triple J’s Deli: 1218 Central Ave.

Triple Moon Coffee Shop: 1100 Central Ave.

West Central Wine: 1120 Central Ave.

White Dog Saloon & Distilling Co.: 1357 Central Ave.