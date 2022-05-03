Top local news for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Today also would have been Oliver Robbins’ 11th birthday.

“Oliver had a deep, deep love for toys and collecting; we have a whole room just dedicated to his collection,” said David Robbins. “He would be amazed just walking into it.”

Voter turnout in Butler County picks up in afternoon

Butler County Board of Elections volunteers check in voters at Creekside Middle School Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Fairfield.

A break in downpours may be having an impact on voters turning up at polls in Butler County this afternoon, over the span of a few hours in-person voting numbers today have jumped from 1,300 to 12,813.

Deputy BOE Director Eric Corbin said voter turn-out for today’s primary election was at 3.46% early this morning and had jumped to 8% just after noon. There are 253,191 registered voters in the county and 7,428 people already voted prior to today.

For the last gubernatorial race in 2018 turnout was 15.2%

Lakota board members, once campaign partners, now in social media fight

The Lakota School Board met for the first meeting with new members at Lakota Plains Junior School Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Liberty Township. The board members Julie Shaffer, left, Lynda O'Connor, Isaac Adi and Darbi Boddy stand as Kelley Casper is sworn in for another term. Casper was relected and Adi and Boddy are new to the board.

Once-close campaign partners now appear publicly split as Lakota school board member Isaac Adi has distanced himself from Darbi Boddy in the wake of the board’s recent censure and resignation request of her.

Soon after Boddy was sharply criticized by fellow board members last week for some of her actions since joining the board with Adi in January — and last week for her posting in a Facebook message a link to a pornographic website — he further decried Boddy’s behavior on social media.

Boddy has contended a typo on her part, which she later corrected on her Facebook posting, led some readers not to the site on sex education lessons used by some other school districts besides Lakota but to the adult site.

Middletown council won’t vote on proposed development of former hospital property tonight

These 16 acres, located behind the former Middletown Regional Hospital, may be home to 50 homes in a housing development if City Council approves plans.

Middletown City Council won’t vote on a piece of controversial legislation during tonight’s meeting, according to an official.

The legislation has been pulled from the agenda to give the developers and city leaders more time to “evaluate,” according to a city official.

Council was scheduled to hear the second reading, then vote on the legislation during the 5:30 p.m. meeting.

Severe T-storm Warning for some, Tornado Watch in effect through this evening

Showers and severe storms for most of the day Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

It will be a stormy Election Day with strong to severe storms starting this afternoon and lasting through nightfall.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued through 4 p.m. for Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Storm hazards include 60 mph wind and 1-inch hail.

A Tornado Watch is in effect through 9 p.m. for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Middletown promotes finance director, fills other leadership positions

Nathan Cahall has been promoted from finance director to Middletown's assistant city manager.

The City of Middletown has appointed three people to positions as it continues filling vacancies.

The appointments were recently approved by the Middletown City Council and took effect April 20, according to city documents.

Nathan Cahall, who served as finance director for six months, was named assistant city manager, filing the position created when Susan Cohen left Middletown in March to serve as administrator for Union Twp. in Clermont County.

