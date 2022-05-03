Middletown promotes finance director, fills other leadership positions

Two years ago, Cahall, who was serving as village administrator of Plain City, was one of the two finalists for the Franklin city manager position.

Eight semi-finalists were interviewed and Cahall and Franklin Fire Chief Jonathan Westerndorf were the two finalists. Westerndorf got the job.

Cahall also served as economic development director for the city of Centerville for 10 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton and master’s from Ohio State University.

Cahall’s position as finance director was filled by Samantha Zimmerman, who previously worked as a purchasing agent. She will be paid $92,388 a year, while Cahall earned $113,755.20 in the same position, according to city documents.

Chelsea Spurlock was named a human resources specialist in the city manager department. She will be paid $48,264.32.

In Union Twp., Cohen’s contract will run March 28, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024. Her annual salary will be $135,000. She replaced Ken Geis, who also did contract work for Fairfield Twp.

In 2019, soon after Middletown Council voted to invoke the City Charter to terminate the employment of City Manager Doug Adkins, Cohen was tapped as acting city manager.