Top local news for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Fairfield senior earns high school degree, college diploma simultaneously
As Fairfield High School senior Vincent Ariss walks on to the commencement stage later this month to accept his high school diploma, he will be doing so having already earned an associate degree from Sinclair Community College.
Ariss is part of a rare handful of high school graduates this spring who achieved graduation credits for their school and a tuition-free, two-year college degrees simultaneously.
Ariss, who last October also drew wide attention for his creation of a giant United States map on the playground surface of his old Fairfield elementary, earned his Sinclair Associate Degree in electrical-mechanical engineering technology entirely through online college courses.
FOP Lodge stabbings: Police continue search for fugitive suspects, offer $1,500 reward
Hamilton police are continuing to search for three men wanted for murder more than a week after a fatal stabbing at a teen girl’s quinceañera at an FOP Lodge in Hamilton.
With plenty of witnesses in the rented party space on Joe Nuxhall Boulevard, Hamilton police say it was not a matter of who was responsible for the stabbing death of 20-year-old Ivan Isreal Diaz, but a matter of finding the suspects.
Last week, detectives filed murder warrants for the arrest of Juan Flores, 39, and Oscar, 19, along with 18-year-old Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores. Lt. Patrick Erb said Luis is Juan’s son.
David Shaw: Big River Get Down introduces people to Hamilton and to new music
What started as a vision to bring the City of Hamilton together through music, has grown into something much bigger.
Now, Hamilton not only has a stellar summer concert series at RiversEdge, but two signature music festivals — Whimmydiddle and David Shaw’s Big River Get Down.
David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite will return to Hamilton this weekend with a two-day festival that will kick off the 2022 RiversEdge concert season.
Gold Star Middletown raises more than $16K for Ukraine
A local restaurant, with assistance from a police department, collected more than $16,000 in donations and supplies that will be transported to the Ukrainian border and utilized by those in need.
Gold Star Middletown, 449 Oxford State Road, held a special fundraiser this month with the aid of the Middletown Division of Police and inspiration for the initiative came after Stephanie Hall and Annie King, Middletown sisters and Ukraine natives.
Shortly after hearing of the violence in Ukraine, the two sisters collected supplies like basic medicine, masks, toilet paper, more than 50 radios and over 100 Life Straws that allow the user to filter their own water. The two then packed the items and delivered them to those in need.
Movies, food trucks invading Monroe Community Park this week
If you want to catch a movie and you have the munchies, you will want to visit Monroe this week.
Two free community events are scheduled at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St.
The city’s first free Movie in the Park of the year is set for dusk Wednesday when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be shown. The 2017 American superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Daughter with mom in nursing home where fire broke out concerned for her safety
MONROE — An early-morning structure fire Sunday sent two Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home residents to a local hospital with unknown injuries and upset a daughter of one of the residents.
The Monroe Fire Department was dispatched before 5 a.m. Sunday to the nursing home at 5414 Hankins Road in reference to a fire alarm activation, according to Fire Chief John Centers. When one of the fire units arrived, it found moderate smoke coming from the south wing of the nursing home.
A 911 call indicated black smoke in one of the rooms, according to officials. The alarm was upgraded to a “high hazard structure fire.”