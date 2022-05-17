Top local news for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Ariss is part of a rare handful of high school graduates this spring who achieved graduation credits for their school and a tuition-free, two-year college degrees simultaneously.

Ariss, who last October also drew wide attention for his creation of a giant United States map on the playground surface of his old Fairfield elementary, earned his Sinclair Associate Degree in electrical-mechanical engineering technology entirely through online college courses.

FOP Lodge stabbings: Police continue search for fugitive suspects, offer $1,500 reward

Caption Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores , left, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores , middle and Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, right are sought in connection to a stabbing incident that happened at Hamilton's FOP Lodge May 7, 2022. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Caption Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores , left, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores , middle and Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, right are sought in connection to a stabbing incident that happened at Hamilton's FOP Lodge May 7, 2022. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Hamilton police are continuing to search for three men wanted for murder more than a week after a fatal stabbing at a teen girl’s quinceañera at an FOP Lodge in Hamilton.

With plenty of witnesses in the rented party space on Joe Nuxhall Boulevard, Hamilton police say it was not a matter of who was responsible for the stabbing death of 20-year-old Ivan Isreal Diaz, but a matter of finding the suspects.

Last week, detectives filed murder warrants for the arrest of Juan Flores, 39, and Oscar, 19, along with 18-year-old Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores. Lt. Patrick Erb said Luis is Juan’s son.

David Shaw: Big River Get Down introduces people to Hamilton and to new music

Caption Hamilton, Ohio native David Shaw and his band, The Revivalists, will headline “David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite” at RiversEdge Amphitheater on Sat., May 21, 2022. Shaw will bring a solo performance to town on Fri., May 20. CONTRIBUTED Caption Hamilton, Ohio native David Shaw and his band, The Revivalists, will headline “David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite” at RiversEdge Amphitheater on Sat., May 21, 2022. Shaw will bring a solo performance to town on Fri., May 20. CONTRIBUTED

What started as a vision to bring the City of Hamilton together through music, has grown into something much bigger.

Now, Hamilton not only has a stellar summer concert series at RiversEdge, but two signature music festivals — Whimmydiddle and David Shaw’s Big River Get Down.

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite will return to Hamilton this weekend with a two-day festival that will kick off the 2022 RiversEdge concert season.

Gold Star Middletown raises more than $16K for Ukraine

Caption Gold Star Middletown, 449 Oxford State Road, is celebrating its 40 anniversary after extensive renovations to the restaurant, said owner Hatem Shteiwi. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Gold Star Middletown, 449 Oxford State Road, is celebrating its 40 anniversary after extensive renovations to the restaurant, said owner Hatem Shteiwi. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A local restaurant, with assistance from a police department, collected more than $16,000 in donations and supplies that will be transported to the Ukrainian border and utilized by those in need.

Gold Star Middletown, 449 Oxford State Road, held a special fundraiser this month with the aid of the Middletown Division of Police and inspiration for the initiative came after Stephanie Hall and Annie King, Middletown sisters and Ukraine natives.

Shortly after hearing of the violence in Ukraine, the two sisters collected supplies like basic medicine, masks, toilet paper, more than 50 radios and over 100 Life Straws that allow the user to filter their own water. The two then packed the items and delivered them to those in need.

Movies, food trucks invading Monroe Community Park this week

Caption Monroe's Food Truck Fair is set for 5-9 p.m. Thursday in Community Park, 500 S. Main St. Eighteen food trucks are registered and Cassette Junkies, a live band, will play. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption Monroe's Food Truck Fair is set for 5-9 p.m. Thursday in Community Park, 500 S. Main St. Eighteen food trucks are registered and Cassette Junkies, a live band, will play. SUBMITTED PHOTO

If you want to catch a movie and you have the munchies, you will want to visit Monroe this week.

Two free community events are scheduled at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St.

The city’s first free Movie in the Park of the year is set for dusk Wednesday when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be shown. The 2017 American superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy.

Daughter with mom in nursing home where fire broke out concerned for her safety

Caption Monroe Fire Department was dispatched before 5 a.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 to Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home on 5414 Hankins Road in Monroe in reference of a fire alarm activation. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Monroe Fire Department was dispatched before 5 a.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 to Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home on 5414 Hankins Road in Monroe in reference of a fire alarm activation. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

MONROE — An early-morning structure fire Sunday sent two Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home residents to a local hospital with unknown injuries and upset a daughter of one of the residents.

The Monroe Fire Department was dispatched before 5 a.m. Sunday to the nursing home at 5414 Hankins Road in reference to a fire alarm activation, according to Fire Chief John Centers. When one of the fire units arrived, it found moderate smoke coming from the south wing of the nursing home.

A 911 call indicated black smoke in one of the rooms, according to officials. The alarm was upgraded to a “high hazard structure fire.”

READ THE FULL STORY