Movies, food trucks invading Monroe Community Park this week

If you want to catch a movie and you have the munchies, you will want to visit Monroe this week.
Two free community events are scheduled at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St.
The city’s first free Movie in the Park of the year is set for dusk Wednesday when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be shown. The 2017 American superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy.
Two food trucks, Brett’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill and Tikiz Shaved Ice and Ice Cream will be set up selling food and drinks.
Monroe will host movies once a month throughout the summer and fall and Gary Morton, public works director, said the city is considering rotating the movies around to different parks, including Monroe Crossings Park and Bicentennial Commons.
Morton said the movies are a way to “build community involvement” and introduce the parks to non-residents.
The first of two Food Truck Fairs will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday in Monroe Community Park.
Eighteen food trucks are registered to sell a wide range of food and Cassette Junkies, a live band that plays hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s, will perform.
Joshua King, public information officer for the Monroe Police Department, said auxiliary officers and Boy Scouts will be selling drinks to support their programs.
King said last spring the park was packed with people and he expects “the same or bigger crowd” on Thursday.
“It will be a good time,” King said.
He said the event also gives the Monroe community an opportunity to interact with police officers and “build positive relationships.”
The fall Food Truck Fair is set for Sept. 15.
