Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022

Hyde, 23, was last seen on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Dec. 5. Hamilton Police announced shortly after the woman’s disappearance that the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Hyde. The family announced an additional $1,000 in reward money.

The reward money offered by HPD was increased to $2,500 last week. Combined with what the family is offering, the total reward money is now $3,500.

Two men indicted for Hamilton fatal shooting that was alleged robbery gone bad

Damian Owens, 27 indicted for his alleged part in a crime that led to shooting death of Jason Hendricks, 35.

HAMILTON — Two Virginia men are facing murder charges for a September shooting that killed a co-conspirator when the trio allegedly went to a Hamilton residence to rob a man who is now facing federal drug charges.

Brandon Hill, 22, and Damian Owens, 27, were indicted in February by a Butler County grand jury for murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault for their alleged part in the crime that led to shooting death of Jason Hendricks, 35.

Prosecutors said Hill and Owens went with Hendricks to the residence of John Andrews Jr. on Bingham Street to rob him, but Andrews shot in self-defense, killing Hendricks. The indictment was unsealed Thursday after nine search warrants were served in Butler County, and Andrews was taken into custody on drug charges.

Rising cost of construction materials may be reason for rash of thefts, Middletown police say

Heather Shepard and Daniel Capps were arrested March 18, 2022 in Middletown. MPD/CONTRIBUTED

Middletown Police Chief David Birk believes the rising cost of construction materials may be one reason for a rash of construction site thefts in the city.

Last week, Middletown police arrested a man and a woman whom they pulled over in a traffic stop after identifying missing construction-grade lumber in the back of their pickup. Birk said police were notified about several construction site thefts in the city and police were looking for an orange Colorado pickup truck.

A truck matching the description was located by a patrol officer who noticed plywood in the back of the truck. Birk said the driver of the truck, Heather Shepard, 35, of Middletown, tried to avoid police, but the vehicle was pulled over.

Middletown man arrested for drugs and firearms found in his home

Antwan McCathron MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

A Middletown man was arrested Monday after a search warrant was served at his North Leibee Street house.

Antwan McCathron, 43, of the 200 block of North Leibee, is charged with having weapons under disability, a felony, and is housed in the Middletown City Jail, according to Middletown police.

During the search that included the department’s Special Response Team, five firearms, a substance suspected to be illegal drugs and cash were seized, said Police Chief David Birk. The SRT team was used during the search because of McCathron’s extensive history of drug trafficking and weapons convictions.

Ross Twp. begrudgingly agrees to pay Butler Co. Sheriff’s 911 dispatch fee

In this 2016 file photo, a Butler County dispatcher works in the Butler County Sheriff's dispatch center. Some government officials in Butler County have said they were taken by surprise when learning it will cost $19.2 million to replace emergency communication equipment. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Ross Twp. trustees agreed last week to pay the Butler County Sheriff’s dispatch fees, but under protest.

The emergency 911 dispatch services total about $380,000 countywide.

Ross Twp. Board President Ellen Yordy said they agreed to pay the $6,839 monthly charge but also sent a letter letting it be known they still don’t agree with the charge.

Kyle Schwarber: Becoming multi-millionaire, first-time father ‘the best day of my life’

New Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber smiles during an introductory press conference in Clearwater, Fla., Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jose F. Morena/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: Jose F. Moreno

Kyle Schwarber called signing a four-year, $79 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, then becoming a first-time father “definitely the best day of my life.”

Actually, those two life-changing events spanned two days.

Schwarber, 29, a 2011 Middletown High School graduate, signed with the Phillies late Tuesday night, then an hour later, his wife, Paige, went into labor.

